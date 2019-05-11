LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are looking to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a vacant dwelling in the Smoketown neighborhood.

Fire crews were called out to the 900 block of South Preston Street just after 3 p.m. Monday.

According to a preliminary investigation, firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the two-story building.

Officials say the fire progressed to the point where they had to evacuate the structure.

It took around 60 firefighters to get that fire under control.

Nearby structures, including a church, received minimal damage.

No one was hurt in the incident.

