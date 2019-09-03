LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The rain held off Saturday for the 39th running of the Rodes City Run 10K which benefits the WHAS Crusade for Children.

Nearly 3,800 runners and walkers filled Broadway in downtown Louisville for the second leg of the Louisville Triple Crown of Running.

Seven-time NCAA All-American Edwin Kibichy took the top spot in the men’s division.

Bellarmine University graduate, Flannery Musk finished first among the women.

"I just ran my own race. With 1 mile to go I caught up with them. I just had more in the tank than they did," Kibichy said.

Musk added, “I went out exactly the waay I wanted to and just focused in and ran what I wanted to and was able to pick it up at the end. It's a good course. It seems like the 2nd 5k is a little bit faster than the 1st 5k."



Both Kibichy and Musk will be going for the trifecta in the third and final leg of the Louisville Triple Crown of Running, the Papa John's 10 Miler.

The 10 miler is set for March 23.

This year for the first time in the race's history, it will finish on the 40-yard line inside Cardinal Stadium.