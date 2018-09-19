FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Office of Homeland Security has announced nearly $3 million in grants to communities around the state, including Jefferson County.

An agency statement says 50 recipients in 36 counties will receive funding under Kentucky's 2018 Homeland Security Grant Program, with grants going towards the purchasing of law enforcement, fire and emergency services equipment to counter threats of terrorism.

Jefferson County received the most money of any county, as LMPD was awarded $400,000 for SWAT team first responders.

“Ensuring the safety and protection of Kentucky’s citizens, property and resources is of paramount importance,” said Gov. Matt Bevin. “Therefore, we take a very deliberative approach to the annual Homeland Security Grant process. Our KOHS team has carefully evaluated each application and allocated funding on the basis of most critical need.”

