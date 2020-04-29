LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Expo Center has been transformed into a field hospital after the Kentucky National Guard set-up nearly 300 makeshift hospital rooms.

“We've got 276 beds that are currently set up,” Brigadier General Haldane Lamberton, an adjutant general with the Kentucky National Guard, said.

The field hospital is there in case of a surge in the state, where hospitals might overflow with patients. There is enough space, and there are enough beds and supplies to help 2,000 patients if that were to happen.

“It's a contingency plan. We don't know how long this is going to last, we don't know what direction it's going to take,” Lamberton said.

Patients who test positive for COVID-19 can recover at the fairgrounds is they don’t require a respirator.

Ky National Guard

“We have a basic bag of toiletries including some wipes, extra face masks, a tray for dentures, things like that. [We have] flashlights for when the lights go dim at night, bedside table, washcloths, towels, blankets, just trying to keep things comfortable for our patients so they can recover quickly,” Tech Sergeant Deaver in a video from the Kentucky National Guard, said.

Medical professionals with the Kentucky National Guard hope to have patients in and out of the alternate care facility within a week.



Colonel Christan Stewart said there's enough PPE for at least two months, plus a decontamination system that will be up and running in seven to ten days.



“The unit is able to sanitize up to 80,000 N-95 masks on a daily basis. Each mask is able to be decontaminated up to 20 times and still maintain its integrity to protect our healthcare professionals,” said Stewart.



The Kentucky National Guardsmen and women are fighting a different kind of enemy here at home but call it an honor to help.



“It certainly gives everybody the feeling of being part of something bigger than themselves,” Lamberton said.



The team of nearly 200 troops includes 82 doctors, nurses and medics will stand ready to provide around-the-clock medical care, should area hospitals reach capacity.

