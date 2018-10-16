NEW ALBANY, IN – Nearly 1,400 students in southern Indiana will get to spend some time out of the classroom this week, and perhaps get a leg up on a future career. One Southern Indiana—a local business and career organization—is hosting its fourth annual “manufacturing week,” which pairs groups of high school-aged students with local manufacturing companies so they can tour, ask questions, and network for future opportunities.

18 local manufacturing companies will be participating this year, along with nine school corporations. Students will see how methods and theories they have been studying in the classroom can be applicable in real-world careers after graduation.

One Southern Indiana president Wendy Dant Chesser said the event aims to recognize the important role manufacturing plays in the Indiana economy, as well as to change perceptions some may hold regarding manufacturing careers. She pointed to a national statistic showing that while many parents hold favorable opinions of manufacturing careers in the abstract, only about one in three would actively encourage their own children to pursue a career in the field.

“It’s not dark, it’s not dirty, it’s not dangerous,” Chesser said of the manufacturing field. “A lot of these manufacturing operations are so clean you could eat off the floor. These are nice facilities and many of them are providing a lifestyle these students would do great in… These manufacturing jobs can be $60-80,000 a year jobs that really give a student an opportunity they can build a career out of.”

In addition to the manufacturing companies participating, other companies are sponsoring the events as well to recognize the important role manufacturing plays in the regional economy. One Southern Indiana says 20% of regional payroll comes from manufacturing jobs.

Participating school corporations include:

-Clarksville Community School Corporation

-Greater Clark County Schools

-Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana

-New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation

-Prosser Career Education Center

-Scott County School District One

-Scott County School District Two

-South Harrison Community School Corporation

-West Clark Community Schools

►Contact reporter Rob Harris at rjharris@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@robharristv) and Facebook.

© 2018 WHAS-TV