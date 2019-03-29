The Derby City is playing host to the south regional final of the NCAA tournament Thursday and Saturday and Louisville Tourism is expecting a multi-million dollar economic impact from it.

The men’s tournament is anticipated to bring in about $16.7 million, that’s estimated to be the seventh biggest event for Louisville in 2019 behind:

The Kentucky Derby - $356M

The Mid-America Trucking Show - $25M

The National Farm Machinery Show - $24M

The VEX Robotics World Championships - $23.5M

The SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference - $23M

The Green Industry Equipment Expo - $19M