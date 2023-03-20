'We wish we had it every year': Louisville businesses put best foot forward for NCAA Tournament

Tourism officials said the NCAA Tournament gives the city a chance to leave a great first impression on fans from across the country.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville officials and business owners said they’re ready to go when thousands of college basketball fans descend on the city for the NCAA South Region Sweet 16.

Rosanna Mastin, marketing communications manager for Louisville Tourism, said the city isn’t new to hosting this tournament.

The Yum! Center hosted the first and second rounds of the tournament in 2012 and 2015 and then hosted regional games in 2016 and 2019.

“We love it. We love to see the fans come. They wear their fan gear up and down Main Street. They go check out our attractions, our restaurants, and our urban bourbon trail. You just see them and you feel them with the vibe of the city,” Mastin said.

Louisville Tourism estimated that more than 20,000 fans will come to the city for the weekend of games, bringing with them nearly $15 million worth of economic investment.

That money goes into hotels, attractions and restaurants like Troll Pub Under the Bridge.

Troll Pub Operating Partner Ben Barker said his team prepares for large crowds on a regular basis, but the NCAA Tournament adds another layer to what they expect.

“Pandemonium! I mean it’s wild from the minute we open the doors to the minute that we close. The excitement level in the city is great. We get great fans from all over the country that come in and so it’s a lot of fun to be a part of,” Barker said.

Inside, Troll Pub is a big map of the United States.

Barker said it’s always fun to see where their guests are visiting from during the tournament.

“We get people from all over the country year round so my business is really kind of geared towards that, but to have the excitement of the NCAA Tournament paired with that I mean it’s just a feeling like no other,” Barker said. “We wish we had it every year.”

Barker said the NCAA tournament is a big boost for the pub, but he and Mastin agreed it’s also a chance to show visitors what Louisville has to offer.

“Many people don’t know about Muhammed Ali and that he was from here. They only know about the Kentucky Derby, but they may not know that we have a Kentucky Derby Museum as well to be able to visit," Mastin said. "They may or may not know about the Louisville Slugger, the famous bat, but they’re going to be surprised when they see the 120-foot bat right outside."

Tip-off of the first game in the South Region Sweet 16 is scheduled for Friday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m.

