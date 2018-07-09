LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The NCAA is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by former UofL basketball players in connection to the vacated 2013 national championship.

Luke Hancock, Gorgui Dieng, Stephan Van Treese, Tim Henderson and Michael Marra filed the lawsuit saying the NCAA's ruling in the UofL sex scandal hurt their reputations. The group asks the NCAA to declare them innocent of any wrongdoing.

In the motion to dismiss, the agency's attorneys argue the plaintiffs have no legal standing to challenge the sanctions.

