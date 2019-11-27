LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An NBA star is giving back to his hometown and providing an early Christmas for some local families.

Golden State Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell grew up in Louisville.

With the help from the ACE Project, his foundation took four families on a shopping spree at the Target store in St. Matthews.

ACE Project founder Rose Smith says events like these shows the families they aren’t alone.

“It really means a whole lot. I had families calling me today in tears saying 'Thank you Ms. Rose, thank you, thank you' because it has truly been a blessing to them and their families. One family said it was like hitting the lottery,” she said.

Six other families received gift cards.

