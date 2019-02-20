NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan responded to reports that hundreds of Nazi and other hate speech stickers have been distributed throughout the community.

According to Gahan, there have been two reported incidents where about eight stickers using Nazi or other hateful words were posted, and the Human Rights Commission met last night to discuss the issue.

“We take these reports seriously,” Gahan said. “I have directed the New Albany Police Department to immediately follow up on the incidents brought forth at the Commission meeting and investigate them thoroughly.”

Gahan said hate speech is not welcomed in New Albany, and that he is proud the Human Rights Commissions brought the issues to the surface

“Hate speech and hate groups are not welcome in the city of New Albany,” continued Mayor Gahan. “New Albany is a safe and welcoming community and hate messaging is not reflective of our values of inclusion, tolerance, and respect.”

Gahan also addressed state lawmakers, asking them to pass a hate crime bill similar to bills passed in 45 other states.

“I would encourage the state legislators of Indiana to pass a hate crime bill similar to those passed in 45 other states in this country, which to date our state has chosen not to recognize," Gahan said.

New Albany residents are asked to call the police at 812-944-6411 if they see similar stickers.