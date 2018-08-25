LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Habitat for Humanity and the Navy are partnering up to build a new home for a local family.

Ten Navy sailors joined Habitat volunteers at a build in the Richmont Terrace neighborhood. They helped install gutters, complete trim work, and install handrails and doors.

It's all part of Louisville Navy Week which is designed to give residents an opportunity to learn about the Navy and its people.

“The Navy is all about service. Service to the country and service to the community. So, when there's an opportunity to visit a city during Navy Week, we look for things we can do to help out, just meet some people and let people meet some of the sailors that are serving their nation for them,” Rear Admiral Michael Jabaley, US Navy, said.

Navy Week continues through Sunday.

They will be at the Louisville Bats game performing patriotic music August 24 and they will be at the Kentucky State Fair all day Saturday and Sunday.

© 2018 WHAS-TV