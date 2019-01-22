COVINGTON, Ky. — The Native American elder seen in a video encounter with students from Covington Catholic High School is offering to travel to the school for a dialogue with students on racism and respecting diverse cultures.

“Race relations in this country and around the world have reached a boiling point,” said Phillips in a release sent to ABC NEWS from the Indigenous People’s March. “It is sad that on the weekend of a holiday when we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., racial hostility occurred on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where King gave his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.”

Phillips said he and those with him during the encounter understood the students’ behaviors as a mockery of their cultures.

During an interview with ABC's Good Morning America, Phillips said he wished the students' chaperones would have told the students that their behavior was not appropriate for American students to display at the nation's capital.

“We feel that there is a distinct lack of understanding and appreciation of Native peoples and traditions worldwide. It’s time to address the indecency of culturally appropriating our ritual movements and songs for the enjoyment of non-Native peoples,” Phillips said in the release.

He, along with the Indigenous People’s March and the Lakota People’s Law Project, hopes to speak with Vatican officials “to discuss what role the Church might be willing to play in reconciling the Catholic community worldwide with Indigenous people.”

You can hear more of Phillips' interview on Good Morning America Jan. 22.

MORE | Student in Catholic school viral video claims 'outright lies' and death threats