Louisville's Metro Youth Cabinet to kick off National Youth Violence Prevention Week

The events held are expected to engage and encourage community involvement in hopes of ending the cycle of lives lost due to violence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — National Youth Violence Prevention Week begins Monday, and a local group is urging the community to get involved in hopes of ending the cycle of young lives lost in Louisville.

The Metro Youth Cabinet, a component of the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, was established in January and is responsible for advising Mayor Craig Greenberg’s office and Metro Council on youth-related issues impacting the city.

Greenberg will host a press conference on Monday with members of the cabinet where they will further discuss the initiatives they plan to bring to focus.

"The week is one of our answers to the violence that affects the youth in our communities," said 23-year-old Teadora Monteith, a UofL student and the metro district nine representative. "We believe this week will help bring about an end to violence by encouraging open dialogue and radical love."

Youth and their supporters will also have direct access to a variety of resources including health and mental health services.

Here is a list of events that are free and open to the public:

March 27: 5-8 pm, 334 E. Broadway: "Youth Vendor Fair" sponsored by the Louisville Metro United Way

March 28: 6-7:30 pm, 1600 St. Catherine St.: "Youth Panel Discussion" sponsored by the California Community Center

March 29: 5:30-8 pm, 930 W. Chestnut St.: "Open Mic & Poetry Night" sponsored by the Chestnut St. YMCA

March 30: 6-7:30 pm, 144 N. 6th St.: "KY Student Activist Event" sponsored by The Muhammad Ali Center

March 31: 5-6:30 pm, "Documentary Night" sponsored by the Eagan Leadership Center at Spalding University

April 1: 5-7 pm, 144 N. 6th St.: "The Youthful Gala" sponsored by the Muhammad Ali Center. NOTE: This event is at capacity and registration is closed.

