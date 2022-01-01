Four tornadoes confirmed in Kentucky, National Weather Service says

Officials also said an EF-1 tornado struck Campbellsville that left dozens of homes damaged.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A severe weather system that moved through parts of Kentucky on Saturday spawned four tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

The news comes more than three weeks after destructive tornadoes hit western and south-central Kentucky.

NWS officials surveyed the following areas on Sunday and determined the following:

Bowling Green, Warren County, EF-0, 85 mph;

Union City, Madison County, EF-1, 110 mph;

Northwest of Glasgow, Barren County, EF-1, 95 mph; and

Campbellsville, Taylor County, EF-1, 105-110 mph

Officials are still conducting tornado surveys in Barren, Christian, Green, Hart, Logan, Madison, Marion, Taylor, and Warren County.

Flooding also caused 75 roadways to be closed with 32 of them remaining closed as of Sunday. Officials also confirmed 7 landslides and washouts. In Owsley County, a bridge embankment was destroyed.

Following the mild temperatures, the state is preparing for winter weather to arrive Sunday night and Gov. Andy Beshear wants those in affected areas to take precautions.

“We are urging Kentuckians in impacted areas to please stay off the roads as much as possible tonight,” Beshear said. “Cold temperatures and the possibility of snowfall, combined with wet roads and standing water, are expected to create even more hazardous road conditions.”

In all, state officials said 31 counties were affected by the severe weather.

Gov. Andy Beshear will travel to Hopkinsville, Graves and Hopkins counties to assess damage as well as checking on rebuilding efforts following the tornadoes on Dec. 10.

