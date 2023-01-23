National Historic Landmark in Louisville wants your unwanted books

This museum in east Louisville needs a large influx of book donations by March.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If your bookshelf is packed full and you have novels stacked on your nightstand, this historic museum in Louisville wants your books.

Locust Grove needs donations from readers in Louisville for an upcoming book sale, according to a press release.

The museum's next big book sale is from March 24 to 26.

Locust Grove said it will take hardback or paperback books of all genres, as well as CDs, DVDs, and audiobooks.

Textbooks and magazines will not be accepted.

Locust Grove is closed for tours until March 1, though officials are still accepting book donations and invite you to visit the grounds.

To schedule a book drop-off, contact Harvey Venier at (502) 558-8158 or email him at harvwhy@aol.com.

