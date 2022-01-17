National Guard returns to Baptist Health La Grange amid omicron surge

Nine guard members are helping with nonclinical duties such as screenings, food and environmental services, according to a press release.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky National Guard arrived at Baptist Health La Grange Monday, Jan. 17 to help medical personnel due to the recent omicron cases and staffing shortages affecting hospitals.

Nine guard members are helping with nonclinical duties such as screenings, food and environmental services, a recent press release says. A tenth guard is expected to join them later this month.

Baptist Health La Grange is one of 30 facilities receiving support during the current surge of COVID-19, according to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Baptist Health La Grange President Clint Kaho said they are grateful for their helping hands during this time.

A different group of National Guard members helped the hospital in fall of 2021 and helped in similar positions.

