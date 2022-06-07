National Forest waives recreation fees on National Get Outdoors Day

In honor of National Get Outdoors Day, recreation and camping fees are waived on Saturday, June 11 at Daniel Boone National Forest.

Fees won't be collected at forest-operated recreation sites on Saturday, a statement from the U.S. Forest Service said. The waiver does not apply to concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.

The day was established for both experienced outdoor enthusiasts and newcomers to explore their public lands, Daniel Boone National Forest Supervisor H. Scott Ray said.

“I hope that our visitors take this opportunity to explore a new trail or enjoy a new activity in the Forest,” he said.

According to Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, National Get Outdoors Day is "an annual event that encourages healthy, active outdoor fun by introducing kids and first-time participants to outdoor recreation opportunities close to home."