National Donut Day: Sweet deals and freebies around Kentuckiana

Both local spots and national chains are celebrating the June 3 holiday with sweet deals

National Donut Day is the perfect excuse to indulge in a sweet treat. To celebrate, a number of local shops and national chains are serving up sweet deals and discounts.

Duck Donuts, located in the Shelbyville Road Plaza in St. Matthews, is giving away free cinnamon sugar donuts all Friday long - with no purchase necessary!

This will be the second year the location is celebrating National Donut Day. The store manager told WHAS 11 that while last year was busy, they're expecting this year to be even crazier.

"They come, a lot of them come," manager Riah Blackburn said. "All of our regular customers come, they bring new people. It's very exciting. I love it."

Duck Donuts is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

North Lime Donuts in Old Louisville is celebrating with sprinkles! Through Sunday, customers can purchase a limited-edition Sprinkle Explosion Cold Brew. According to the shop, it's their classic cold brew steeped for 18 hours, topped with a cake batter whipped cream and sprinkles.

In addition, all North Lime locations will be selling Sprinkle Explosion donuts for just $1. Plus, with every purchase customers will receive a free donut card to cash in on their next visit.

Starting today you can grab our Sprinkle Explosion Cold Brew at all locations in celebration of the upcoming National... Posted by North Lime Coffee & Donuts on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Of course, Krispy Kreme is in on the National Donut Day celebrations. You can get any donut free on Friday. Though anyone who purchases a dozen donuts, or a pack of 16-count minis, can get an additional Original Glazed® dozen for $1.

Dunkin' customers will receive a free donut with any beverage purchase.

Here are other donut shops around Kentuckiana where you can celebrate National Donut Day: