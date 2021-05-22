What you need to know about National Bike Month in Louisville

Bike Louisville is offering some unique initiatives during May, which is National Bike Month.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — May is National Bike Month, which started in 1956 to showcase the benefits of cycling and encourage more people to give it a try.

Louisville has a lot of great places to bike, including the Louisville Loop.

The city currently has about 50 existing miles of trail as part of the Louisville loop. It will eventually be a 100 mile trail system that circles the city and connects parks and neighborhoods.

Louisville also has LouVelo bikes that you can rent daily, monthly, or for a prepaid bank of 300 minutes. Louisville Metro Mobility Specialist Nathan Keltch said people use them for recreation, to bike to work, or bike throughout downtown for meetings or engagements within the city.

"Louisville’s I think got a lot of potential, we’re trying to activate that and make it a safer place to cycle and walk," Keltch said. "We have an initiative called Vision Zero Louisville and the mission there is to have zero roadway deaths in Louisville."

Each year, there are an average of 6,600 injuries and 76 deaths on Louisville city streets.

The city is working to make that number zero through education and design strategies on roads.

There’s been a push nationally to share the road to make streets safer for both drivers and bikers. That means familiarizing yourself with bike laws as both a driver and a biker.

For National Bike Month, Louisville Metro Government has two unique opportunities. You can get a free bluegrass pass, which allows you to use a LouVelo bike for free for 24 hours, by downloading the metro transit app.

You can also fill out a survey about the LouVelo bikes and enter for a chance to win an electric bike.

