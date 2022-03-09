Family of motorcyclist killed in crash to hold car show in his memory

Family members of Nathan Young said they have been overwhelmed by how much support they have received from the community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nathan Young died following a crash on Preston Highway in Okolona.

Metro Police said he was turning from Preston Highway onto Oaklawn when his motorcycle hit a car. Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends and family of Young want to honor his legacy and memory by hosting a car show on Sunday at Southern High School.

Family members said they have been overwhelmed by how much support they have received from the community.

“I was expecting maybe our closest friends – maybe a bit larger than this group right here. Maye 30 people, 30 cars. When I posted and car groups started sharing it and people started sharing it all over social media,” Jacob McMahn, a friend of Young’s, said. “I believe Nathan would have loved to [have] been alive for it and be able to be here in person and hang out with everybody. No matter what, he’s gonna be here.”

The car show begins at 7 p.m. and will feature games, food, drinks and music. There will also be a car competition.

The money earned will go to support Young’s family during their time of loss.

