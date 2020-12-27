Networks in Kentucky disrupted by Nashville explosion coming back online

Crews are working to restore service to internet and phone service disrupted by Friday's explosion in downtown Nashville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday’s RV explosion in downtown Nashville has been causing internet and power outages across Kentucky. The explosion happened near an AT&T building which is the hub for networks across Tennessee and parts of Kentucky.

Sunday night, we learned some of the networks are slowly starting to come back online.

At least 60 school districts were experiencing network outages and the Kentucky Department of Education has confirmed about half of them now have their connections restored.

Crews are working to get the other half of the districts and the KDE building in Frankfort back up and running.

After experiencing issues Saturday with its website, internet and phones, the Louisville Free Public Library also reports its network is back online.

For more information on AT&T's efforts to restore service, click here.

