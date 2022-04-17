Golden Alert issued for 64-year-old woman last seen in St. Matthews

Authorities said Nancy Clay was last seen in the 3800 block of Nanz Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Matthews Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 64-year-old woman.

A Golden Alert has been issued for 64-year-old Nancy Clay, who was last seen in the 3800 block of Nanz Avenue.

Clay is described as a white female, about 5-feet-3-inches tall, 110-pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was wearing blue jeans, a flannel shirt and slip on shoes.

Clay could be driving a 2003 gray Honda Civic with Kentucky plate 825 LGG.

If you have seen her, you are asked to call St. Matthews Police or your local authorities.

