LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owner of Lee Nails on Berry Boulevard in South Louisville, Quang Le, had an arraignment hearing Thursday morning.

Le's bond is set at $10,000 at 10% with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 5.

According to the arrest citation, Le was arrested at his place of business Wednesday after Jefferson Co. police had a warrant of arrest.

Le is charged with first degree sexual abuse.

RELATED: Louisville nail salon owner arrested after accused of assaulting 18-year-old client

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.