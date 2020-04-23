LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The doors remained close at Louisville Nails and Spa, but managers there are eager to fill the empty chairs inside the nail salon.

“This is our livelihood. We work eight days a week, and not being here is really killing us,” said Phinx Nguyen.

It’s been over a month since the business on Bardstown Road had to lock up while Kentucky prepared to lock down.

“It’s very hard, we can’t pay the bills,” said owner Lin Sreymom-Chuon.

They’re using the downtime to get creative for when clients can come back, adding plexiglass sneeze guards to every nail station to separate guest from technician.

“We can still see you guys. We can still laugh, joke. Everything's the same. We just have to be more precautious of spraying and wiping down with clients.”

There are also signs to sanitize posted around the salon, as well as warning signs, asking those who feel sick to reschedule any appointments.

“We have loads and loads of sanitizer, Lysol before and after each client, we just want to make everybody safe,” said Nguyen.

Last week, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear talked about re-opening the state in a small way.

Nguyen is hopeful that might mean his salon will opening in May. He said, if that’s the case, they're willing to adjust workflow, and if required, would make sure there were only ten people inside at a time.



Nguyen spends every other day at the salon scrubbing surfaces to keep things tidy.



“Me and a lot of our staff are up here like every two or three days looking around to see what we can approve for the safety of the public and our workers here.”



The small business is hoping they’ve have the chance to reopen sooner than alter.



“I miss all my clients, I miss all my people at work. Please, let us open soon,” said Sreymom-Chuon.



In the meantime, Louisville Nails and Spa is answering questions on their Facebook page about how clients can take of their manicures from home.

