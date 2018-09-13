LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It's an image that's created both controversy and conversation. When a group of Ballard students passed around a watermelon at last Friday's football game against Central, a predominantly African American school, it caused concern. In the days since, leaders at both schools have approached the incident as a learning experience.

"We're in the business of education. So, we want to make sure the students learn, and we can move forward productively as one unified community. Dr. Neuss and I are not interested in divisive leadership. We're interested in making sure that our kids learn, and we can move forward,” Central High School Principal Dr. Raymond Green said.

JCPS said Ballard's principal, Dr. Neuss, talked with the students in the picture. They told him it was never meant to be racially insensitive. Central's principal, Dr. Green, agreed, adding it further shows the need to incorporate our past lessons into present teachings.

"I think that every generation that we get away from our history, it's all the more imperative for us as educators and as a community to ensure that our students are learning the history so that we don't repeat history,” Green said.

The NAACP is also using this experience as a teachable moment.

"We have a responsibility to educate them in any way that we can,” NAACP Louisville Branch President Raoul Cunningham said.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, leaders said a student of color actually brought the watermelon. The NAACP thinks the incident shows a lack of cultural understanding and what the action represents.

"They haven't faced overt segregation, so their perspective may be totally different than ours,” Cunningham said.

Moving forward, the NAACP is hopeful JCPS will adopt the suggestions it's now offering and plans to meet with district leaders soon. It said it doesn't make sense to point fingers or blame anybody in the situation.

It's requesting that racial insensitivity be added to the JCPS Student Handbook and filed under "unacceptable behavior definitions." The NAACP also wants to see the district offer elective courses on African American history at every high school starting next year. It's hopeful these steps will prevent another incident like this from happening again.

