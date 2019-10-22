BURGIN, Ky. — There is new information about that mysterious object we told you on October 14 that smashed through a man's mobile home in Mercer County, Kentucky, damaging it. The FAA is telling WHAS11 News it did not come from an airplane.

The device is shaped like a cylinder. It fell into Tommy Woosley's mobile home in Burgin, Kentucky on the weekend of October 12. He took several pictures of it and told us it went through the side of his trailer, damaging a wall and his bathroom and is preventing him from taking showers.

The FAA sent an investigator to pick up the part and has now determined it did not come from an aircraft.

The FAA’s Kathleen Bergen told WHAS11 they are turning the case over to Norfolk-Southern railroad since train tracks run near the property. We’ve left the railroad company messages to see what they say.

