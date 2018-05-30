FT. KNOX, Ky. (WHAS11) -- At Ft. Knox bravery and resilience are pillars of everyday life. But for one solider it was a series of split-second decisions that left him being hailed a hero.

U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Mario King has now been revealed as the mystery man who pulled a driver from a burning truck, saving his life.

Two weeks ago, a fuel truck overturned on I-75 after avoiding a swerving Sudan.

Mario King and his wife Sergeant Adriane King were on their way back from Atlanta, when they saw the truck rolling and pulled over to help.

"That's when I saw the truck driver inside the cab, trying to get out”, Mario King said.

Mario said he ran toward the flames.

He explained, "In that moment, in the heat of the moment, it’s just I'm not worrying about myself. I'm just worrying about getting that guy out."

A worried wife stood back, away from the scene. Adriane begged her husband to hurry while hoping the truck wouldn't blow up.

"It was so many flames, so much smoke and you just never knew what was going to happen at that moment," Adriane King said.

Meanwhile, Mario and two others whipped the windshield with a pipe. Mario said it wouldn't budge.

Then the driver, who was pinned in his seat, started pushing down the window.

Mario King said, "I just took that opportunity, reached in, he said he couldn't feel his legs, he couldn't move, and then I just grabbed him from the waist down and lifted him out. I drug him as far as I could away from the truck."

Mario and the others took turns dragging the injured driver to safety. He was hurt but saved.

Miraculously everyone lived.

"He's a very strong individual. He knew it was not his time to go and I just want to say, sir, that I'm grateful that I was able to be there to help," Mario King said.

The humble husband and wife waited for help to arrive and then headed home to Ft. Knox.

To his surprise, Mario was deemed the "mystery man" who saved that driver's life.

The driver is still recovering in the hospital. He said he is forever grateful for the actions of Mario King.

