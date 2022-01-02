Lawmakers introduce bill that would make Dolly Parton's "My Tennessee Mountain Home" an official state song

If passed, the song would join 10 other official state songs.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton might soon be able to add something very unique to her list of accomplishment— an official Tennessee state song.

Both a senator and a representative in the General Assembly have introduced bills that if passed would make the song "My Tennessee Mountain Home" by Parton an official state song.

HB2285 was filed for introduction on Tuesday by Rep. Kent Calfee (R-Kingston) and the Senate companion bill SB2148 was filed for introduction on Monday by Sen. Becky Massey (R-Knoxville).

"My Homeland, Tennessee"

"When It's Iris Time in Tennessee"

"My Tennessee"

"Tennessee Waltz"

"Rocky Top"

"Tennessee" (1992)

"The Pride of Tennessee"

"A Tennessee Bicentennial Rap: 1769-1996"

"Smoky Mountain Rain"

"Tennessee" (2012)