LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- My Big Little Adventure, presented by PNC, revealed itself as a new collaboration, committed to providing families with children under the age of five easy ways to play and learn together in their homes, around their neighborhood, and around town through a free and fully accessible website.

My Big Little Adventure is a collaboration of Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, Community Coordinated Child Care, Family Scholar House, Kentucky Science Center, the Louisville Zoo and StageOne Family Theatre. Funding support is provided by PNC through the PNC Foundation.

MyBigLittleAdventure.org officially launches Sept. 18 and features a continually updated roadmap of activities, events and resources for adults and kids to read, play and explore together. The website offers themed resources mapping out related things to do around the house, in the neighborhood and throughout the broader community. The site is curated by professional educators from each partner institution, will be continually refreshed on an ongoing basis with roughly one new theme every few months, and includes books, goals, materials, things to try and wonder, and instructions for caregivers. The first theme to be presented is “Living with Change.” Change happens all around us and the activities designed for this theme will help our youngest generation explore change in their world.

PNC recognizes that high quality learning experiences in a child's early years are essential for school readiness and long-term success. Through PNC Grow Up Great®, a $350-million, multi-year, bilingual initiative of the PNC Foundation, PNC helps prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life. With a focus on under-served children, Grow Up Great provides the leadership, advocacy, funding, volunteers and educational resources to help families, educators and community partners provide innovative opportunities that enhance children's learning and development.

"We know how important it is to introduce young minds as early as possible to reading and learning,” said Chuck Denny, PNC regional president for Louisville. “This website will transform the way our community will come together to thrive and interact through the power of play.”

In Jefferson County, a little more than half of children are kindergarten-ready. According to statistics from National Resource Council, 81.7 percent of everything we know is learned outside of school and children’s brains are 90 percent developed by the age of five. Early learning experiences are crucial for setting kids off on the right foot for school and life.

“We are striving to inspire and broaden the culture of everyday and lifelong learning with My Big Little Adventure by building on the natural curiosity, deep passion, and busy habits of young children.

Everyday moments become teachable ones through the power of play and exploration. These early learning habits lead to success in school, work and life,” says Jo Haas, founding partner of My Big Little Adventure and Kentucky Science Center CEO. “The program was created by the community partners as a way to work together to strengthen our family learning culture, and we took care to ensure the platform and the way the information is organized offers full accessibility.”

"The parents at Family Scholar House are determined for their children to have every advantage in education. My Big Little Adventure offers a fun way for parents and young children to learn together, using the natural inquisitiveness of children and supporting parent-child interaction and bonding," says Cathe Dykstra, founding partner of MBLA and Family Scholar House President and CEO.

Jefferson County has established a goal of 77 percent of students being ready to enter kindergarten by 2020. My Big Little Adventure is poised to serve not only as a site for expansive and stimulating family interactions, but also as a catalyst for helping caregivers and teachers excel at promoting growth and learning for young children in the community.

For more information click here.

© 2018 WHAS-TV