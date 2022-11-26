Popular music venue to reopen under new ownership

"Time to let the jungle cat out of the bag," one of the new owners said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A once popular music venue in Louisville will soon have new life with a pair of new owners at the helm.

Louisville-resident Mark Evans announced on Instagram that he and Alley Mcdowell purchased The Whirling Tiger in Butchertown.

Evans said in his post that he plans on continuing a partnership with Zanzabar, a neighborhood bar and music venue in Louisville's Saint Joseph neighborhood, despite his recent purchase.

Owners of Against the Grain opened the music venue last November. The Whirling Tiger closed it's doors on Sept. 27, cancelling events scheduled for the following month.

"Well, we tried our hardest and put our best foot forward. Unfortunately, The Whirling Tiger is closing its doors," the Facebook post said. "We believe in the concept, we believe in the community and we believe in the artists. But sometimes believing is not enough. It’s always a knee jerk reaction to blame someone else or something else, but at the end of the day, we have to own it and we do."

