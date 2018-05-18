LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Cecil Johnson found himself back in a Floyd County courtroom Friday for his daughter Jennifer Johnson, who was strangled in her New Albany home in 1994.

"It's just a shame we have to go through all this again and bring back all these memories," he told WHAS11.

Jeramy Heavrin murdered Jennifer. Prosecutors say he wanted to pursue a relationship and stalked her before her death. Heavrin recently filed a petition for a name change after serving 21 years in prison. He told a judge landing a stable job has been a hardship since his 2016 release.

"When you do your time, you expect to move on with your life when you get out," Heavrin said.

The judge did not make a decision Friday. He's still considering the petition and wants to review case law. He also wants to make sure Heavrin followed state law by publishing his name change requests at least three times in the newspaper.

Stan Faith, who prosecuted the case in the 90's, filed an objection to Heavrin's petition. "I think he ought to have to pay for his reputation for the rest of his life taking this life the way that he did," Faith said.

Johnson is hoping the judge sees it his way and denies Heavrin's request. "It won't help my daughter but it might help somebody else's daughter," he said.

Heavrin's request was denied by the judge on June 1.

The family released this statement following the judge's decision:

"We are extremely happy with Judge Cody's decision. His ruling sends a strong message to the public that we couldn't agree with more. The mere purpose of the name change request was to deceive and defraud others and we are grateful that was recognized. We would like to thank Judge Cody, Keith Henderson and his staff, Stan Faith, the police and all who stood with us in objection to the name change. Jenny would be proud."

