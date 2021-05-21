Police believe Hailey Deickman took half a pill sold as Percocet, but it likely contained a lethal dose of Fentanyl.

BELLE CHASSE, La. — The man who allegedly sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Belle Chasse High School senior has been arrested for murder.

According to the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Franklin Senfles was arrested for one count of second-degree murder in the death of Hailey Deickman and one count of attempted second-degree murder for another victim.

EMS responded to the report of an overdose in Bell Chasse on May 14. When they arrived, Deickman and another victim were unresponsive, according to police.

Deickman was a straight-A student about the graduate from high school. Police believe she took half a pill sold as Percocet, but it likely contained a lethal dose of Fentanyl.

She died in the hospital on Tuesday, May 18, at just 18-years-old.

The second, unidentified victim survived.

During the investigation into Deickman’s death, police identified Senfles as the man who sold the pill that caused her overdose, according to PPSO.