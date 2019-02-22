ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Police have a man in custody after two people were found dead late Thursday night.

The 911 calls came in a little before midnight near the 200 block of Warfield Street. Police received reports of shots fired. Once on scene, more 911 calls came in reporting shots were fired near the 600 block of North Miles Street.

Two male gunshot victims were found inside the gas station located at 600 North Miles Street. One was deceased, and the other in critical condition.

Another gunshot victim, a female, fled the area and eventually called 911 from a nearby park. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers were able to locate the shooter, still armed with a handgun, in the 200 block of Warfield Street. The suspect fought with police and dropped his handgun before he was taken into custody.

Officers also found the body of what is believed to be a fourth victim lying between two houses in the 200 block of Warfield Street. The victim was a female and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As of this time, police believe the man they have in custody acted alone and are not searching for any other suspects.