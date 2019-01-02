LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several people were reportedly injured after an escalator malfunctioned at KFC Yum! Center as fans left the most crowded women's college basketball game this season.

Video posted on Twitter shows fans speeding down the escalator at an accelerated pace as they left the game against UConn, eventually running into several other fans — some of whom had fallen — at the bottom.

The Yum! Center released a statement on the accident, saying that the incident caused several injuries to fans, but no serious injuries have been reported.

Witnesses took to social media to describe the scene, saying the escalator sped up and fans were getting trampled at the bottom. Mark Blankenbaker of TheCrunchZone.com posted on Twitter that the escalator was smoking as well.

KFC Yum! Center said management is investigating the cause of the incident, and the escalator will be inspected by Kentucky’s escalator inspector and serviced by both the venue's engineering team and escalator service provider.

"We regret this incident occurred and are doing all we can to ensure the escalator is working properly and safe for our guests before it is used at an upcoming event," the statement said.

The game was a major win for the Cardinals, as they defeated No. 2 UConn. 17,023 people were in attendance, making it the largest crowd to see a women’s college basketball game this season.

RELATED: No. 3 Louisville women beat No. 2 UConn 78-69

The UofL men’s team will host North Carolina at the Yum! Center at 2 p.m. Saturday.