LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: According to a Louisville Department Fire spokesperson the fire is now under control.

The Louisville Fire Dept. has confirmed that multiple homes are on fire in Fern Creek.

LFD is on the scene in the 8900 block of Waltlee Rd.

The Fire Dept. has also confirmed that no one is injured at this time.

