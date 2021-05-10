LMPD: 6 arrested after officers respond to shots fired

LMPD spokesperson Ofc. Beth Ruoff said officers were in the area of Manslick Rd. and Elderwood Way when they heard gunshots around 1 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people are in custody after Louisville Metro Police officers responded to shots fired in southwest Louisville, according to police.

Officers saw a Dodge Durango flee the area and strike power poles. One subject ran away from the vehicle and the other was taken into custody.

Ofc. Ruoff said officers attempted to stop a white KIA which was circling the area. That vehicle fled to 26th and Greenwood Rd. where it struck an LMPD cruiser, Ofc. Ruoff said. A suspect was taken into custody.

According to Ofc. Ruoff, a total of six people have been taken into custody. The identities of those individuals and their connection to the incidents have not been released.

LMPD's investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

