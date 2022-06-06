U.S. Conference of Mayors throws support behind honoring Muhammad Ali on postage stamp

The Muhammad Ali Center has started a movement, saying it's time to #GetTheChampAStamp!

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Muhammad Ali Center wants the late boxing legend and Louisville native on a U.S. postage stamp including leaders from across the country.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors voted on and passed a resolution supporting the center’s effort.

That resolution points out Ali’s wins in the ring but also his life achievements including using his fame and influence to promote social change for the improvement of lives of all people.

The Ali Center said the process will take about a couple of years to get approval and develop the stamp.

Officials have also created the hashtag #GetTheChampAStamp and is encouraging everyone to share a photo of Ali they think should be on the stamp.

Just in from the U.S. Conference of Mayors:



A resolution has passed in support of #GetTheChampAStamp!



Share the Ali photo you think should be on USPS Stamp ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/LtW8Vaiiy9 — Muhammad Ali Center (@AliCenter) June 6, 2022

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.