'The Greatest' remembered 7 years after his death

Fans and admirers of Muhammad Ali remembered the boxing champion at his gravesite while reflecting on his legacy and philanthropic efforts.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has been seven years since the sports world and Louisville lost Muhammad Ali.

The former heavyweight champ died in his Scottsdale, Arizona home in 2016 and is buried at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Admirers of “The Greatest” were invited to come to his gravesite and remember one of the most significant sports figures in history.

Guests were given complementary roses and were allowed to place them on his grave while honoring his legacy and philanthropic efforts.

“I think it's important to celebrate because I think heroes true heroes are few and far between. So I think it's important for our kids or grandchildren to understand exactly what Muhammad stood for. Here's a guy who took his platform and decided he was going to do good in the world. it wasn't all about athletics,” John Ramsey with the Muhammad Ali Center said.

The Center also shared a heartfelt post on social media marking the anniversary of Ali’s passing.

“Seven years ago today, the world lost a champion, and our city lost its greatest son. Today we honor you, Muhammad. Our co-founder, our North Star, our champion, simply the greatest of all time.”

Celebrations of his life continue through this week with a packed schedule sponsored by the Ali Center.

