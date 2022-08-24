Fischer signs Council resolution in favor of putting Muhammad Ali’s image on USPS stamp

The Ali Center, Fischer and Ali’s family encourage the public to show their support for an Ali stamp by sharing the hashtag #GetTheChampAStamp on social media.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer signed a Council resolution on Wednesday supporting the campaign to put Muhammad Ali’s image on a United States Postal Service (USPS) stamp.

The resolution signed is a part of an on-going campaign, #GetTheChampAStamp, that launched in June.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors approved a resolution sponsored by Fischer in support of the campaign, also in June.

Fischer said he is grateful for Metro Council's support.

“As a boxer, Muhammad Ali became The Greatest, though his most lasting victories happened outside the ring as he leveraged his fame as a platform to promote peace, justice and humanitarian efforts around the world, while always keeping strong ties to his hometown Louisville, Kentucky,” Fischer said.

The Ali Center, Fischer and Ali’s family encourage the public to show their support for an Ali stamp by sharing the hashtag #GetTheChampAStamp on social media, posting photos of Ali that they believe would be fitting for a stamp or writing letters of support, officials said.

Being considered for a stamp involves a multi-step process with the USPS, including submitting historical information and important dates in relation to the subject. The process can take up to three years.

The Postal Service’s Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee selects subjects for recommendation and reviews criteria for eligibility.

The USPS honors those with “extraordinary and enduring individual contributions to American society, history, and culture, or environment” and who have achieved “widespread national appeal or significance,” among other criteria.

“As a heavyweight champion, in and outside of the ring, Muhammad Ali had great name recognition and popularity with people around the globe,” said Marilyn Jackson, president and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center. “Today we celebrate the support of his hometown.”

