Muhammad Ali Festival to be extended in 2021

According to the Muhammad Ali Center, the 2021 festival will mark the five year anniversary of Ali’s passing.

The annual Muhammad Ali Festival will be extended next year to provide inspiration and education that will generate a sense of unity, justice, and rebirth in the Louisville community.

The festival will begin with the annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards on June 4 and conclude with the Derby City Jazz Festival on June 11-13.