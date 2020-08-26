Muhammad Ali Center 'I Am America' racial justice virtual series kicks-off

The series is named after Muhammad Ali’s famous quote, “I Am America. I am the part you won’t recognize."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Muhammad Ali Center has kicked off its 'I Am America' series. Its intent is to provide Kentucky businesses an opportunity to gain a further understanding on racism and social justice issues. The series will explore how the two are systemic and institutional in nature.

According to the Ali Center, the series is named after Muhammad Ali’s famous quote, “I Am America. I am the part you won’t recognize." The first program will take place on Wednesday, August 26 from 5-6 p.m.

All virtual programs in the “I Am America” series are free however a $10 donation is suggested.

Below is a full list of programs:

Youth Should Be Seen AND Heard: Amplifying Youth Voice & Leadership in Social Movements: August 26, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

This program acknowledges the pivotal and historical role that young people have played in movement-building as we sit down with current youth activists in Louisville and hear their insight and perspectives.

Panelists:

Jailen Leavall – Youth Violence Prevention Resource Center, Senior Fellow

– Youth Violence Prevention Resource Center, Senior Fellow Imani Smith – “One Love Louisville” Youth Implementation Team member & Youth Coalition Louisville Organizer

– “One Love Louisville” Youth Implementation Team member & Youth Coalition Louisville Organizer Aubri Stevenson – Muhammad Ali Center Council of Students Alum & Youth Organizer

– Muhammad Ali Center Council of Students Alum & Youth Organizer Moderated by Darryl Young Jr., Muhammad Ali Center Manager of Programming

Register for Youth Should Be Seen AND Heard HERE.

Healthy at Home? Healthy at Work?: Viewing the COVID19 Crisis Through a Racial Justice Lens: September 9, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

“Healthy at home? Healthy at work?” will examine the phrasing that has become synonymous with our “new normal” as we dig deeper and examine who is really effected as front line workers and why we see the disparities we see in health outcomes.

Panelists:

Dr. Brandy Kelly Pryor - Humana Foundation

T. Gonzales - Director of the Center for Health Equity

Trinidad Jackson - Ph.D. Candidate in the University of Louisville School of Public Health

Moderated by Dr. Steven Kniffley Jr., Associate Director for the Spalding University Center for Behavioral Health

Register for Healthy at Work? Healthy at Home? HERE.

Believing In a Better World: Talking with Children about Race and Racial Violence : September 23, 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Together, Flyaway Books and the Muhammad Ali Center will host a virtual panel discussion with the creators of the brand-new picture book, For Beautiful Black Boys Who Believe in a Better World. Inspired by real-life events. It includes a discussion and activity guide created by the Muhammad Ali Center that explores racism, gun violence, and social change.

Panelists:

Michael W. Waters – Author of For Beautiful Black Boys Who Believe in a Better World

– Author of For Beautiful Black Boys Who Believe in a Better World Keisha Morris – Illustrator of For Beautiful Black Boys Who Believe in a Better World

– Illustrator of For Beautiful Black Boys Who Believe in a Better World Erin E. Herbert – Director of Programming at the Muhammad Ali Center and Co-writer of the Guide

– Director of Programming at the Muhammad Ali Center and Co-writer of the Guide Darryl Young, Jr. – Manager of Programming at the Muhammad Ali Center and Co-writer of the Guide

– Manager of Programming at the Muhammad Ali Center and Co-writer of the Guide Moderated by Emmy award-winning journalist, Jean West of 89.3 WFPL