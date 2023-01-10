Muhammad Ali Center to offer free admission on MLK Day

You can explore the Louisville museum for free on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville is offering free admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

That Monday, January 16, the center will offer hourly viewings of King's "I Have A Dream" speech and host a panel of students who will speak about King and Ali's legacies.

The King holiday falls near Ali's birthday, which is January 17. The legendary boxer, who died in 2016, would have been 81.

Doors open early on Monday, at 11:30 a.m.

"We are still learning from Muhammad Ali and Dr. King, and these are special days where we hope people will come join us in community and talk about carrying forward their important work," Ali Center president Marilyn Jackson said in a media release.

An American Red Cross blood drive will also be on site Monday.

