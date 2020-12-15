Muhammad Ali Center announces temporary closure due to COVID-19 surge

The center will be closed to the public starting December 18.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Muhammad Ali Center will be closing temporarily due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The center will be closed to the public starting December 18. Though a date for reopening was not given, the center said they will reopen when it is safe to do so.

Ali Center leadership said they are taking this temporary measure to protect staff, patrons and the community.

Some employees will be furloughed during the closure and others will remain to manage daily business.

Donald Lassere, president and CEO of the Ali Center, said the decision to close wasn't made lightly.

"..We will know that we took the best course of action and do what we could to help keep our staff and community safe. We will continue to monitor developments and to follow the direction of health experts. The Ali Center looks forward to re-opening to the public in early 2021," Lassere said in a release, in part.

The center said online programs and other initiatives planned for 2021 will continue.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.