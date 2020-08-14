Muhammad Ali Center announces diversity, equity, and inclusion training for local businesses, organizations

The programs are to educate businesses employees about diversity, equity, and inclusion, and ways to foster inclusive community-building and other positive change.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Muhammad Ali Center has announced a new series of training sessions and workshops for local businesses that focus on diversity, anti-racism, equity, inclusion, and social justice.

According to the Muhammad Ali Center, these program offerings include both three and four-hour experiences, as well as a two-day retreat. They are produced primarily for businesses and organizations that are eager to educate their employees about diversity, equity, and inclusion, and ways to foster inclusive community-building and other positive change.

“Diversity and inclusion remains an elusive concept to many people here and abroad,” said Donald Lassere, President, and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center. “People don’t understand why it is important, how to do it, and the enormous benefits of equity. Our programs will create a peaceful, thoughtful dialogue and actions around solutions that will lead to a better future for all of us. Equity is not a zero sum game that many would have us believe; it is necessary and addictive.”

The Center will implement health and safety measures during all training sessions to ensure social distancing and other COVID-19 safety guidelines. Meals can be provided at an additional cost.

Each training option includes a guided tour of the Ali Center’s exhibits and can be customized to meet individual needs.

PROGRAM OPTIONS:

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Retreats

A 2-Day experience using the legacy and Core Principles of Muhammad Ali (Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Respect, Giving, and Spirituality) as guideposts, participants will explore personal and community bias, with a focus on systemic and institutionalized racism, in a safe and supportive environment. Learners will discover their capacity for creating positive social change, and how they, like Muhammad Ali, can become leaders and change agents in their communities, nations, and the world. This workshop is an intensive learning experience that covers a broad range of topics including the racial wealth gap, identities of privilege and oppression, building an inclusive and equitable community, developing a strategy for positive social change, and much more.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Workshops

A 4-Hour Experience for up to 30 participants, that includes an exploration of Muhammad Ali’s legacy and Core Principles with a focus on one of the following objectives of your choice: (a) Identities of Privilege and Oppression; (b) Racial Justice; and (c) Taking Action.

Muhammad Ali Center Guided Tour and Talking Circles Experience