Mudvayne cancels Louder Than Life performance after lead singer, staff test positive for COVID-19

The band said they had been following CDC safety protocols.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another headlining act has pulled out of this weekend’s Louder Than Life music festival.

Mudvayne, who was scheduled to perform on Sunday, had to withdraw from the event after their lead singer and a few staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The band said they had been following CDC safety protocols.

“The safety of our organization, fans and festival partners must come first. We are left no choice but to cancel our performance at Louder Than Life this weekend. Apologies to all the fans attending the festival this weekend,” Mudvayne said in a statement.

Shortly after that announcement, event officials said Breaking Benjamin would join the Sunday lineup.

Snoop Dog, Nine Inch Nails and a few others have also called off performances.

The four-day Louder Than Life festival will kick off Thursday at the Kentucky Expo Center. If you’re attending, proof of vaccination is required. Those who do not get vaccinated must have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the first day they attend the festival.

Loudmouths, we are bummed to inform you that Mudvayne is no longer able to perform this Sunday. While we were eagerly... Posted by Louder Than Life on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.