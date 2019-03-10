LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- MTD Products announced plans Thursday to close its manufacturing facility in Leitchfield by June 2020.

The outdoor power equipment firm said the Leitchfield facility employs about 295 people. The facility currently manufactures component and aftermarket parts used to supply the company’s assembly facilities.

In a press release Thursday, MTD Senior Vice President of Human Resources Craig Dukes said the company is grateful for the hard work and dedication of its Leitchfield employees.

“We recognize the significant impact this closure will have on employees and their families and will be providing separation support including severance benefits, outplacement services and preferential hiring opportunities at MTD’s other U.S. facilities,” Dukes said.

MTD said the decision was made after evaluating the company’s future strategic needs.