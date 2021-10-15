Spencer County Sheriff's Office investigating 'suspicious fires' in Mt. Eden

The Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District said multiple cars, RVs and an unoccupied house were affected by the fires Thursday night.

MT EDEN, Ky. — The Spencer County Sheriff's Office is investigating several "suspicious fires" in the Mt. Eden community Friday morning.

According to the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District (TSCFD), the fires were reported around 3 a.m. on Oct. 15.

Multiple cars, RVs and an unoccupied house were involved.

A total of seven agencies from Spencer and Shelby County responded to the incident. TSCFD did not say whether any injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 3 am this morning we were requested to assist Mount Eden Fire District on a number of suspicious fires in the... Posted by Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District on Friday, October 15, 2021

MORE KENTUCKY NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.