GAYLORD, Mich — A teenager from Kentucky and a child from Tennessee could be en route to northern Michigan with their alleged kidnapper.

According to the Michigan State Police, 16-year-old Amber Clare and 3-year-old Noah Clare were abducted by 32-year-old Jacob Clare, a family member from Beaver Dam, Kentucky. Amber was kidnapped in Kentucky and Noah was taken in Tennessee.

They were reported missing on Nov. 7.

MSP said the group could be en route or in northern Michigan near Harbor Springs.

Jacob Clare is believed to be driving a silver Subaru Outback with Tennessee registration plates.

He is described as having tribal tattoos across he left arm and shoulder. He is about 6’7” tall and has brown hair and brown/hazel eyes. Police say Clare has two active warrants issued for his arrest for custodial interference.

Noah has brown hair and brown eyes. He is around 3’5” tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a camo shirt.

Amber has blonde hair and green eyes. She is around 5’7” tall and weighs about 140 pounds. According to police, she has epilepsy and left home without her seizure medication. She is in imminent danger without it.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or 911.

