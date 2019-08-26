LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MSD said the broken wastewater force main that discharged more than 100,000 gallons of sewage in East Louisville has been repaired.

The incident happened after a contractor working on new construction in eastern Jefferson County hit an underground wastewater force main in the area of U.S. 42 and Seminary Drive.

Officials said nearly 50,000 of wastewater was discharged to the construction site after the contractor hit the 18-inch underground wastewater main.

That break also impacted two other MSD wastewater pump stations, discharging an additional 60,000 gallons to Goose Creek.

MSD said wastewater hauling trucks took the flow to the Water Quality Treatment Centers for proper treatment and MSD will perform cleanup and disinfection.

RELATED: MSD removes furniture dumped in Goose Creek

"We are still investigating why the damage occurred, but we expect to be reimbursed by the responsible party or parties," Sheryl Lauder, the spokesperson for MSD, said.

MSD is required to report all sewer discharges to the Kentucky Division of Water and the Environmental Protection Agency.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.