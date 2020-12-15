MSD to repair sections of sewer lines on East and West Broadway

Officials said large sections of sewer line are in need of repair.

MSD is continuing work on aging sewer systems around the city.

Work to repair the 160-year-old brick sewer line on East Broadway has been going on for more than two years.

As crews worked on sections of that project, contractors inspecting a sewer line under West Broadway’s center lane found sections inside that pipe were also in need of repair.

The 128-inch brick sewer pipe, located between 36th and 37th street, has served the community since 1873. Officials said it is part of the Western Outfall – an extensive network of sever pipes that collect wastewater from large portions of the city.

Repairs to the pipe are set to begin at the end of December and expected to be completed in early January.

An eastbound lane and a westbound late, and both intersections are open to traffic. Officials said sewer service would not be disrupted while repairs are taking place.

MSD said the work to remove debris built up over time in a four-block stretch of sewer pipe under East Broadway between South Brook and South Hancock Street is continuing.

Workers clear and clean section of pipe, installing round custom-made tunnel liner plates to stabilize and repair the damaged sewer line. MSD said as those line plates are installed, the four-block of pipe receives a coat of epoxy that will form a new pipe inside the old one.

"Disrupting this portion of Broadway for an extended time is not the desire of any utility. We understand the impact to the community, but this repair will extend the life of this sewer many years and avoid future disruption to local businesses, travelers and the crucial hospital district,” MSD Chief Engineer David Johnson said in a statement.

Connecting pipes along that route are under review and will be inspected and repaired as needed.

MSD said once this four-block section is done, they will focus on a 1-mile-long brick sewer pipe that runs from Second Street east to Campbell Street.

